Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals.

“There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.

Ream says they’re expecting things to really pick up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

COVID-19 has impacted airlines for the last two years, but Ream said passengers are ready to take off and see long-distance friends and family again.

“I think the general public is more comfortable flying even this season than they were last season and reconnecting with their family and friends that they weren’t able to see during the pandemic,” Ream said.

This week two major storms in our area, but Ream said SHD’s crews are prepared to keep the runways clean and planes flying.

“Anytime you’re traveling and winter weather is expected it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your airlanes app whether that’s American’s app or Contour airlines app you can use either one just to make sure there’s no delays,” Ream said. “We don’t anticipate any issues our crews do a really great job clearing any kind of precipitation.”

For tips on traveling through the air this holiday season, SHD said to arrive early.

Ream said at SHD an hour is enough time, but for larger airports, you want to give yourself at least two hours.

“And then allow yourself plenty of travel time on the road too if it’s not the best weather you want to make sure you’re not gonna have issues in the car getting to the airport,” Ream said.

She also said a tip SHD likes to give is always to check the TSA website to make sure liquids are packed properly.

“You can’t take a full water bottle through TSA but we recommend staying hydrated so take an empty water bottle and then you can fill it up in a water bottle filling station at the airport once your get through TSA,” Ream said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board met Tuesday night
CASPCA in need of foster homes
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
UVA Center for Politics says DOJ needs to work quickly following Jan. 6 hearing