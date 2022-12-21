Dry, Chilly Wednesday. Tracking Late Week Storm and Arctic Blast Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry and chilly Wednesday. Attention turns to the late week, with a developing storm and then the arrival of Arctic Air for the Christmas Weekend. A developing storm by the late week, will take shape and start to impact us locally, by early Thursday morning. At the onset, cold enough, for some wintry mix across parts or much of region. Any wintry mix (snow, sleet, freezing rain) will then go over to a cold rain Thursday and into early Friday as temperatures rise briefly. An Arctic cold front will cross the region by midday Friday. Much of the rain will exit, ahead of this front, but if its slower to depart or any leftover moisture, could mix with or change over to a brief period of snow before ending.

The Arctic air mass will arrive with windy conditions on Friday and into the Christmas weekend. Falling temperatures, gusty winds, bitter wind chills will develop Friday. Winds could gust 30-50+ mph. The coldest air of the season is here for the Christmas weekend. Dry conditions, but Frigid! Morning lows in the upper 0s and low 10s and daytime highs in the 20s for Christmas Eve, Saturday. Subzero wind chills during this time. Sunny and still frigid for Christmas Day, Sunday, but less wind. Daytime highs in the 20s to around 30. Be prepared for this bitter cold! Protect pipes and make sure pets are indoors.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Turning cloudy Wednesday evening. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: AM wintry mix then cold rain. Rain continues at night. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows rising through the 40s.

Friday: Early Morning rain exits. Could mix with or change over, briefly to snow, before ending by midday. Clearing, falling temperatures - sharply colder and windy! Morning Highs in the 40s and falling rest of day. Lows upper 0s to mid 10s and bitter, subzero wind chills.

Saturday: Christmas Eve - Mostly sunny, brisk and frigid. Highs 20s. Bitter wind chills. Lows upper 0s to mid 10s.

Sunday: Christmas Day - Mostly sunny, very cold, not as windy, Highs mid 20s to around 30. Lows low to mid 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 35-40.

