Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

CPD and Wyant Insurance hand out more than 1,000 toys to children

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department and Wyant Insurance and Financial Services handed out gifts Wednesday, December 21.

“We’re going to be hitting different neighborhoods and sharing some gifts to our community,” CPD Captain Tito Durrette said. “It’s just a level of commitment that we are that we’re out here. We want to be a part of it.”

This is the twelfth year of the Police Toy Drive, wand it was a big one: More than 1,300 gifts were handed out to kids and their families.

“I grew up in this community, so one of the most rewarding things I get to do every year is this toy drive,” Hunter Wyant said.

Santa Claus was also on-hand to help give out toys Wednesday.

“It takes everyone to be involved in the sharing,” Cpt. Durrette said. “People are struggling this time of year, and if we can bring one smile to a kid’s face, we’ve done a positive thing.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

Daffodil
SPCA needs help paying for Daffodil’s surgery
The University of Virginia football program is introducing nearly two dozen additions to the...
UVA football program signs 22 future Cavaliers during 2023 National Signing Day
Mural at IX Art Park
Solstice Winter Market at IX Art Park on Wednesday, canceled Thursday
Charlottesville Holiday Market
Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees