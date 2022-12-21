CPD and Wyant Insurance hand out more than 1,000 toys to children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department and Wyant Insurance and Financial Services handed out gifts Wednesday, December 21.

“We’re going to be hitting different neighborhoods and sharing some gifts to our community,” CPD Captain Tito Durrette said. “It’s just a level of commitment that we are that we’re out here. We want to be a part of it.”

This is the twelfth year of the Police Toy Drive, wand it was a big one: More than 1,300 gifts were handed out to kids and their families.

“I grew up in this community, so one of the most rewarding things I get to do every year is this toy drive,” Hunter Wyant said.

Santa Claus was also on-hand to help give out toys Wednesday.

“It takes everyone to be involved in the sharing,” Cpt. Durrette said. “People are struggling this time of year, and if we can bring one smile to a kid’s face, we’ve done a positive thing.”

