Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board met Tuesday night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board met Tuesday, Dec. 20, for the first time since the city’s new police chief was named.

Bill Mendez, the Board’s Chair, says he’s pleased with the selection of Michael Kochis. He will start as chief on January 16th.

Mendez also complimented the city manager for the openness and transparency of the selection process.

