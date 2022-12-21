Charlottesville shipping company keeps promise of delivering gifts on time

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting down to the wire to have gifts delivered in time for Christmas.

Blue Ridge Pack and Ship in Charlottesville says it is working hard to meet demand against supply chain issues. Owner Mike Toney wants to make sure customers get their presents under the tree.

“We’re here earlier this time here, and people usually waiting outside of the door before we normally open. But I mean, if we’re here we’re open,” Toney said Wednesday, December 21.

Toney has been doing this since 1985 but acknowledges this year has been trickier than some. Though he says it’s a special feeling, knowing his work contributes to others’ holiday memories.

“I started telling people about six months ago, I said, because of supply chain issues, order your products, get them wrapped, and get them in early as possible,” he said. “We’ve seen we’ve seen an increase of about 25% this year over the last year.”

Toney says the second week of December is the busiest. If you want a package to make it to the East Coast by Christmas Day, the deadline is December 21. Toney says his customers listened to that date and knew to come in ahead of time this year.

William Baker, the assistant manager at the location on Preston Avenue, plays a big role in helping things run smoothly through the holiday rush. He says he has been there around about seven years., and the company is like a family.

“If things need to get packed up in the back, one of us will be up here helping,” Baker said.

One of their frequent customers is Jocelyn Churchman, who owns the boutique Finch on the UVA Corner.

“That’s what’s great about Charlottesville: Everyone supports everybody here, no matter if it’s a competing business or not. We’re all working with each other to make sure everybody stays in business,” Toney said.

Toney says he and Churchman went to school together, but that he treats all of his customers as if they have been a lifelong friend.

There are cookies on the counter for families to take, gifts for delivery men and women as a sort of appreciation present, and even a dog in the store. Though the holidays are busy, Toney keeps the store merry and bright.

