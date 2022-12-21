Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street.

In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.

The manager of the City Market says typically, they aren’t open on Christmas Eve, but through the pandemic, some vendors struggled to make money. So, they thought it’d be a great opportunity for the community to do some last-minute shopping, while supporting small businesses.

“It gives them an opportunity to find items that aren’t the typical things that you find last minute at a big retail store. You don’t want to just shop from what’s left, and you might want to find something that’s a little more unique, has a little more heart to it,” Market Manager Justin McKenzie said.

If you own a business and want to set up a stand, submit your application by the end of the day this Thursday, Dec. 22. McKenzie says you must be a Virginia based business.

The market will run from 9 am to 2 pm.

