CASPCA in need of foster homes

(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is looking for people interested in fostering animals during the holidays.

CASPCA says many of its animals are in foster care, but a lot have to return to the shelter this week due to people traveling for the holidays.

The foster program provides you with everything you may need, including supplies and veterinary assistance.

“Much of her foster base is the UVA students. So when they’re home for the holidays, we see an influx of the animals coming back,” Angie Gunter with CASPCA said. “Of course, we want people to adopt, but if you can’t, please consider opening up your home to foster.”

The shelter says it has 80 dogs and about 200 cats.

