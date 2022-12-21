Advertise With Us
Big changes over the next 48 hours

Wintery mix, cold temps. & gusty wind
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal conditions today. Clouds move into the region tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Valley and portions of Central Virginia Thursday morning and afternoon. We’ll see a light mix early Thursday and Friday, with cold and windy conditions. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late mix, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Morning mix, to rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Early rain and snow, clearing, windy & colder, High: mid 40s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 20s...LoOw: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

