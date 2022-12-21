Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.
Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department.(ACPD)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages.

ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop.

The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description of a vehicle suspected of being used in thefts and package larcenies around the area.

Kennedy is charged with petit larceny and possession of controlled substances.

﻿Anyone with additional information regarding this vehicle or it’s possible use in thefts or package larcenies is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, mile 94.1 on the Skyline Drive in...
Shenandoah National Park seeking information on missing person
One dead, another injured after crash in Weyers Cave
Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board meets for the first time since new police chief named