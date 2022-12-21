Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages.
ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop.
The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description of a vehicle suspected of being used in thefts and package larcenies around the area.
Kennedy is charged with petit larceny and possession of controlled substances.
Anyone with additional information regarding this vehicle or it’s possible use in thefts or package larcenies is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
