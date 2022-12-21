Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages.

ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop.

The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description of a vehicle suspected of being used in thefts and package larcenies around the area.

Kennedy is charged with petit larceny and possession of controlled substances.

﻿Anyone with additional information regarding this vehicle or it’s possible use in thefts or package larcenies is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

