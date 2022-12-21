ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacy stock is low for ADHD medications like Adderall, Ritalin, and their generics. Healthcare workers in and around Charlottesville are working to mitigate the shortage.

“There’s a lot of speculation about the shortage and there’s no one reason [for it],” UVA Health Ambulatory Pharmacy Director Justin Vesser said. “We have to contact physicians and say, ‘Hey, I understand this is the optimal therapy for your patient, they’ve been great on it for years, but they just can’t get it.”

The medications are currently stuck in the supply chain, due to COVID-19 staffing issues and shipping delays.

“One thing that really shines during times like this: We’re all a part of one health care community, and so we just get creative, we contact other pharmacies and say, ‘You know I don’t have this strength in stock. Do you have it?’ and we’ll transfer it back and forth,” Vesser said.

Vesser says some patients get switched to similar medications that are prescribed less, which itself is a double-edged solution.

“Because they’re less often used, they have a smaller supply, so it doesn’t take very long for that supply to collapse, so you just chase it from one drug to the next or one class to the next,” he said.

Vesser says that the problem is better than it was just a few weeks ago and that manufacturers are working to get back up to speed.

