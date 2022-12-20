Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections.

These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year.

With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments that could cure the infections.

“First, understanding, ‘what are the relationships between the bacteria in the gut that make disease more or less severe?’ Is an important first step, and then the follow on would be, ‘well, can we? What can we do to remove the bacteria that have bad relationships with this pathogen?’” Jason Papin with UVA’s department of Biomedical Engineering said.

The new findings help explain why certain patients are at particular risk for the infection.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
UVA Center for Politics says DOJ needs to work quickly following Jan. 6 hearing
stock
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
(FILE)
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area is giving kids a chance to come out and learn the...
SOCA hosts Holiday Soccer Skills Camp for kids in the Charlottesville community