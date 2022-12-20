UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections.

These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year.

With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments that could cure the infections.

“First, understanding, ‘what are the relationships between the bacteria in the gut that make disease more or less severe?’ Is an important first step, and then the follow on would be, ‘well, can we? What can we do to remove the bacteria that have bad relationships with this pathogen?’” Jason Papin with UVA’s department of Biomedical Engineering said.

The new findings help explain why certain patients are at particular risk for the infection.

