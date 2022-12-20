UVA Center for Politics says DOJ needs to work quickly following Jan. 6 hearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that the House committee has released its recommendations following the January 6 hearings, what happens next?

University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says the U.S. Department of Justice needs to act fast if it wants to indict Donald Trump and prevent him from running for president in 2024. He says the hearing was extraordinary and provided information that should benefit all.

“This is essential. It’s a basic lesson in democracy, and the survival of democracy depends on people learning these lessons,” Sabato said Tuesday, December 20.

The political expert says the House’s investigation is among the four most influential of his lifetime. He cites the others as Watergate, Army-McCarthy, and the Iran-Contra hearing.

“The beauty of the January 6 hearings have been the organization and the presentation. It was clearly aimed at showing the audience what had happened, why it had happened, and who was responsible,” Sabato said.

Sabato says that person responsible is Trump, and the House committee agrees as it recommended the Dept. of Justice prosecute the former president.

“I do think this committee has done much of the basic research for the Justice Department, and this will aid them and their special counsel in arriving at a conclusion about Trump relatively quickly,” Sabato said.

The committee itself cannot indict Trump, so Sabato says the DOJ needs to move quickly with the four recommended charges, because the clock is ticking. Sabato says it is crucial for the insurrection charge to survive because Trump cannot hold any office if he is convicted of insurrection.

“Remember, when you elect a president, you’re electing all the people he brings with him,” Sabato said. “If you elect the wrong person, and by wrong I don’t mean philosophical, I mean wrong in terms of values, beliefs, and integrity, then you and the entire country will suffer and that is what has happened.”

Sabato says these hearings should be eye-opening to anyone who watched. He says the point is to hold people accountable.

“This is important. It’s not like the day-to-day controversies and catfights that politicians get into this is real, this is important, and every citizen should know about it,” Sabato said.

A more comprehensive report from the House committee is expected Wednesday, Dec. 21.

