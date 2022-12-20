Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

US: Taliban release 2 Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters.

A senior administration official said the U.S. government was currently assisting the two, and that they would soon be reunited soon with their families. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Price nor the official identified the two Americans.

The U.S. does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a U.S.-backed government after U.S. forces withdrew in 2021.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
UVA Center for Politics says DOJ needs to work quickly following Jan. 6 hearing
stock
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
UVA School of Medicine
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet