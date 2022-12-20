Tracking a late week storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Clouds increase, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Early rain & freezing rain, changing to rain, High: low 40s...Low: around 40

Friday: Rain to light snow, windy, falling temperatures, High: mid 40s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 20s...Low: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: around 20

T

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.