Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Tracking a late week storm

Light wintery mix
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Clouds increase, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Early rain & freezing rain, changing to rain, High: low 40s...Low: around 40

Friday: Rain to light snow, windy, falling temperatures, High: mid 40s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 20s...Low: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: around 20

T

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Frigid morning commute
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM