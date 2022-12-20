Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody.

CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details.

Paige was served warrants for felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Authorities believe Paige shot a person in the area of 14th Street NW early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound. Police have not offered any additional information about the victim.

Also arrested was 30-year-old Miriah Shavone Smith of Staunton. She was served with a warrant for felony malicious wounding, principal in the second degree, in relation to that same shooting.

