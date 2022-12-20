Advertise With Us
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:32 AM EST
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday, Dec. 18 in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing Monday, Dec. 19 by a family member.

Daurean Lee Sutton is a white male, 15 years old, 5′7″, 103 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown Timberland Jacket, blue jeans, white Vans shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Daurean left the Stuarts Draft area on foot, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Daurean Lee Sutton.
Daurean Lee Sutton.(WVIR)

