Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge

Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman(Buena Vista Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating.

Hartman has been released on bail.

The charge is the result of a grand jury returning a true bill in the case, and a special prosecutor has been called in from Giles County.

If convicted, Hartman could be sentenced to two to ten years in prison and/or up to a $100,000 fine, according to Virginia code.

The city manager is conducting a search for a new police chief.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

Latest News

.
Charlottesville: Holiday trash and recycling schedule update
Amtrak released a statement saying that a train carrying 243 passengers from Richmond to Boston...
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
Daurean Lee Sutton.
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
(FILE)
Louisa County deputies fatally shoot suspect, VSP investigating