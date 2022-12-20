Quiet and Chilly Through Wednesday. Tracking Late Week Storm and Arctic Air to Follow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Quiet and chilly through Wednesday. Tracking a late week storm and Arctic Air for Christmas Weekend. A developing storm by the late week, will take shape and start to impact us locally, by early Thursday morning. At the onset, cold enough, for some wintry mix across parts or much of region. Any wintry mix will then go over to a cold rain Thursday and into early Friday as temperatures rise briefly. An Arctic cold front will cross the region by midday Friday. Much of the rain will exit, ahead of this front, but if its slower to depart or any leftover moisture could mix with or change over to a brief period of snow before ending.

The Arctic air mass will arrive with windy conditions late Friday and into the Christmas weekend. Falling temperatures, gusty winds, bitter wind chills develop Friday. The coldest air of the season is here for the Christmas weekend. Dry conditions, but Frigid! Morning lows in the upper 0s and low 10s and daytime highs in the 20s to around 30 Christmas Eve, Saturday and Christmas Day, Sunday. Be prepared for this bitter cold!

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Lows 19-24.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: AM wintry mix then cold rain. Rain continues at night. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows rising through the 40s.

Friday: Morning rain exits. Could mix with or change over, briefly to snow, before ending. Gradual clearing, falling temperatures - sharply colder and windy. Morning Highs in the 40s and falling rest of day. Lows low to mid 10s and bitter wind chills.

Saturday: Christmas Eve - Mostly sunny, brisk and frigid. Highs 20s. Bitter wind chills. Lows upper 0s to mid 10s.

Sunday: Christmas Day - Mostly sunny, very cold, not as windy, Highs mid 20s to around 30. Lows mid 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s.

