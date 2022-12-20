Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05.

“I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said.

Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards going green.

“All of the stories about what’s in the ocean and the plastic that’s there. I mean, I know when I travel up in New England you can’t get a plastic bag,” Johnson said. “We’ve just been slower to get there, but I’m really happy that that’s happening.”

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors passed this measure in part to clean up the county.

“We have a major problem with littering in Albemarle County, and so what we’re really looking to do is to get people to change their behavior and use fewer single use plastic,” Chair Donna Price said.

The county estimates it will make about $40,000 a year from this tax.

“The law requires that these funds be used for specific purposes. So, we’ll use them for educational purposes, environmental cleanup, litter removal, but also will provide reusable bags to individuals who may not be able to afford them on their own,” Price said.

One Charlottesville restaurant owners says they already stopped using plastic bags.

“Single-use plastic all across the board is just at a crazy amount, especially like now that there’s an increase in takeout, things like that. I’m a restaurant owner in town, so I know that there’s just so much single use out there that any way we can cut back on that is beneficial. At Botanical we use everything that we use for takeout is either compostable or recyclable,” owner Ryan Becklund said.

The tax hopes to make a change in the long run.

“We have to think more long term and realize that this is not sustainable,” Johnson said.

