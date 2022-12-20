Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05.

“I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said.

Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards going green.

“All of the stories about what’s in the ocean and the plastic that’s there. I mean, I know when I travel up in New England you can’t get a plastic bag,” Johnson said. “We’ve just been slower to get there, but I’m really happy that that’s happening.”

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors passed this measure in part to clean up the county.

“We have a major problem with littering in Albemarle County, and so what we’re really looking to do is to get people to change their behavior and use fewer single use plastic,” Chair Donna Price said.

The county estimates it will make about $40,000 a year from this tax.

“The law requires that these funds be used for specific purposes. So, we’ll use them for educational purposes, environmental cleanup, litter removal, but also will provide reusable bags to individuals who may not be able to afford them on their own,” Price said.

One Charlottesville restaurant owners says they already stopped using plastic bags.

“Single-use plastic all across the board is just at a crazy amount, especially like now that there’s an increase in takeout, things like that. I’m a restaurant owner in town, so I know that there’s just so much single use out there that any way we can cut back on that is beneficial. At Botanical we use everything that we use for takeout is either compostable or recyclable,” owner Ryan Becklund said.

The tax hopes to make a change in the long run.

“We have to think more long term and realize that this is not sustainable,” Johnson said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
UVA Center for Politics says DOJ needs to work quickly following Jan. 6 hearing
stock
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
UVA School of Medicine
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area is giving kids a chance to come out and learn the...
SOCA hosts Holiday Soccer Skills Camp for kids in the Charlottesville community