Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park

OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in the summer.(Viktor Makhnov via Canva)
By Chris Six and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - An amusement park in Missouri is facing a fine after an employee died over the summer.

KY3 reports Silver Dollar City is facing a nearly $15,000 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after a maintenance employee died in July.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the penalty is $14,502.

In July, a maintenance worker was reportedly hospitalized with head injuries sustained during the maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster. Officials said he died of blunt-force head trauma.

Silver Dollar City said the worker had been part of the maintenance team since 2017.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our family, having worked in maintenance and construction since 2017,” the park shared in a statement.

A park spokesperson said the team has worked and reviewed the incident with OSHA over the past several months.

According to a statement released by the amusement park, it has voluntarily revised its safeguarding measures in restricted areas, and OSHA has accepted the changes.

“The safety of all Silver Dollar City hosts and guests is a responsibility we take with the utmost seriousness,” the park’s statement continued.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
UVA Center for Politics says DOJ needs to work quickly following Jan. 6 hearing
stock
College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
UVA School of Medicine
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet