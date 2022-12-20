John Freeman loving dream-job as Voice of the Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sixth-ranked University of Virginia Men’s Basketball Team plays 22nd-ranked Miami Tuesday, December 20. John Freeman will be doing the radio play-by-play on the Cavalier Radio Network, as he has for all UVA sports over the last year.

Freeman grew up in Crozet and graduated from UVA. Last year, he was officially named the Voice of the Cavaliers, a dream job for him.

“I spent a lot of my youth growing up listening to the radio, and the voice of my mentor, Mac McDonald,” Freeman said.

Freeman eventually became McDonald’s intern while attending the university, as well as getting the chance to be a ball boy at U-Hall. Now, he is calling the games.

“He’s a young pro,” Jimmy Miller, Freeman’s broadcast partner, said. “He is methodical and deliberate in his research.”

Freeman was a standout football player at Western Albemarle High School and was named homecoming king his senior year. He also had a love for broadcasting at an early age: Freeman’s dad says his son could be heard calling games while playing John Madden on his PlayStation.

Freeman was doing UVA lacrosse games on the radio when he was a student. His journey back to Charlottesville came after doing several years of soccer broadcasting in Nashville.

“I told my predecessor, Dave Koehn, this all the time: I want your job,” Freeman said.

Koehn left in 2021 to be the voice of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“My first thought was, what a wonderful career he’s had and what a great opportunity for him,” Freeman said. “Second thought was I will do whatever it takes to be the new Voice of the Cavaliers.”

After a few months calling games at UVA on an interim basis, Freeman was offered the gig full-time.

“It was life changing, and I knew that life will never be the same,” he said.

Freeman’s first year as Voice of the Cavaliers included the team’s win at Duke.

“Usually before a miraculous shot at the end, someone calls a timeout. If we do win this game, what might I say?” Freeman said. “I scribble a sentence down. So against Duke, I wrote down, ‘the silence is deafening.’”

Freeman added, “This is hard work, and this community deserves someone who will do a good job, and I’m prepared to put in the work.”

Tipoff against Miami is at 8:30 p.m. in Coral Gables.

