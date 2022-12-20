Advertise With Us
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55

FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel...
FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – “General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has died at the age of 55, the soap opera’s executive producer, Frank Valentini said in a tweet Tuesday.

“I truly loved her not only as an actress but as a friend,” the tweet said. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

Eddy joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 2006 and was best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson.

Actress Octavia Spencer also posted about her friend’s death on Instagram, saying, “The world lost another creative angel.”

“Her legions of @generalhosptialabc fans will miss her,” the post continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones, friends and fans!”

No cause of death has been reported at this time.

