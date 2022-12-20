Advertise With Us
Frigid morning commute

Tracking a winter storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bundle up ! We’ll have cold morning temperatures with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little colder than normal today. Winter arrives Wednesday, as temperatures warm into the mid 40s. Meanwhile, an approaching system will bring rain and freezing rain to the region Thursday morning, before changing to rain. As a cold front approaches any left moisture will quickly change to light snow early Friday. While our chances look slim for a white Christmas, it will certainly be a cold one. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Clouds increase, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Light morning mix, changing to rain, High: low 40s...Low: around 40

Friday: Early light rain & snow, then clearing & windy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 20s...Low: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: around 20

