Charlottesville: Holiday trash and recycling schedule update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year.

Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.

The Uptown/Downtown Business Route will receive one collection for trash and recycling on Christmas day, 12/25 starting at 4pm, and one collection on New Year’s Day, 1/1 starting at 7am.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.