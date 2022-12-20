Charlottesville ends 2022 with surplus of $23 million

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is ending 2022 with $22.9 million in surplus cash. It says this is due to underestimating how much the economy would grow when building this year’s budget.

“The economy reopened and rebounded with several of the city’s larger, more economically sensitive revenue sources performing significantly better than expected,” Charlottesville Finance Director Chris Cullinan explained.

The city says the money comes from a combination of taxes rising more than anticipated and the city spending less during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When people say ‘Oh, my goodness, how can you possibly have a $22 million surplus?’ And the answer is - I was sort of reflecting back on it - once COVID hit, our financial team really went above and beyond the call of duty and finding ways to to economize and to hold the line and to not spend anything we didn’t absolutely have to spend,” Charlottesville Mayor Llyod Snook said.

A new proposal splits the $22.9 into three categories - $11.5 million would go toward the 2023 budget, $4.7 million to city manager recommendations, and the rest to the Capital Improvement Contingency Fund.

“If we’ve got a capital project coming down the road that we’re going to need some money for, there’s $6.6 million that we could, in theory, access, because we haven’t spent it someplace else,” Snook said.

City Councilor Michael Payne says he wants to see more of the surplus go towards affordable housing.

“I would like to see a combination of surplus and ARPA, some kind of seeding money for basically land acquisition on the part of the city -- I think, ideally, for affordable housing. I think more housing authority is going to have some transformative opportunities available to it,” Payne said.

Council did not hold a vote on this proposal Monday night. It will be on the consent agenda for council’s next session.

