Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning in Henrico.

🚨 PERSON HIT BY TRAIN:

According to Amtrak, a train carrying passengers from Richmond to Boston hit a person who was trespassing on the tracks. This happened around 7:30 this morning.



Service is now halted…Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate. @NBC12 — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) December 20, 2022

Henrico Police says they were called to the railroad crossing near Hungary Road and Purcell Road around 7:35 a.m. after a man trespassing on the tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train.

The train remained on the scene, according to police.

A spokesperson with Amtrak released a statement providing further details about the incident.

Today, the Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston. At approximately 8 a.m., an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train. There have been no reported injuries to passengers or crew onboard. Service has been temporarily halted. Trains traveling through the area will experience delays. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

No traffic has been impacted as the train cleared the crossing between Old Staples Mill Road and Purcell Road.

Amtrak says all services through Richmond are experiencing heavy delays.

Police are working alongside NTSB, FRA, CSX Police, and Amtrak Police to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

