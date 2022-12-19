Advertise With Us
Wintergreen Resort opening ski slopes up just in time for the holidays

(WVIR)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wintergreen Resort is opening up ski slopes Tuesday, December 20, and says this year’s winter weather is creating the perfect conditions.

“We had some really cool temperatures last week, and as you can see behind me, we’ve got some really good snowmaking temperatures right now, and that looks to continue through the holiday periods. So, the snow is going to be in great condition,” Marketing Manager Josh Ellwood said. “We’re finally opening for skiing. It’s been a little bit of a longer wait than we wanted it to be. Tubing has been open for a few weeks now, but you know, the core of our fan base are big skiers and snowboarders. So, we’re really excited to be able to open up tomorrow.”

Ellwood says they will plan to open up more slopes for skiing this winter.

“Everyone’s been waiting, they’re dusting off their skis and snowboards, and it’s perfect timing,” he said. “We’re really happy to be able to open before this coming holiday week. It’s a big week for us, you know, we’re going to have a lot of people up here, and we’ll have more slopes open every day. So, we’re excited to finally have people back on the mountain.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

