UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies.

In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.

Dr. Lukens says this doesn’t mean mothers should stop taking antidepressants, but it is important to track exposure to infections. It’s when the antidepressants are combined with an infection, or sort of inflammation in the mother, that could lead to an increased risk in a neurological issue for the child.

“These antidepressants are thought to be largely safe, and they are when taken just by themselves. But, we what we found was when you couple - they’re taking these antidepressants with an inflammatory hit - that this had incredibly profound effects on the developing brain,” the doctor said.

He says the next step will be figuring out which window of the pregnancy results in the most profound impacts of these interactions of inflammation and antidepressants.

