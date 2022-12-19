Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman has been transported to the hospital as officers investigate a shooting in the North Berkshire Road area.

Officers were called out to the area for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Monday, December 19.

Traffic in the area is being affected by the investigation.

This is a developing story.

