Police investigating North Berkshire Rd. shooting, woman taken to hospital

Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.
Police investigating in the North Berkshire Road area.(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says a woman has been transported to the hospital as officers investigate a shooting in the North Berkshire Road area.

Officers were called out to the area for a report of shots fired around 5:45 p.m. Monday, December 19.

Traffic in the area is being affected by the investigation.

This is a developing story.

