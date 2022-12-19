Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

One arrested in death of woman found after fire

Darby Road.
Darby Road.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found after a fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was called to a home in the 6200 block of Darby Road about a house fire the afternoon of December 18, 2022. Once the fire was contained, the body of a woman was found inside the home.

Roanoke County Police launched a homicide investigation and arrested one person on a second-degree murder charge. The suspect’s name has not yet been released; nor has the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

Latest News

An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
Holiday parade in Lake Monticello
Lake Monticello holds annual Welcome Santa Parade
100 block of 14th Street NW
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
UVA Grounds (FILE)
Techlink offers a new way for reaching students, promoting businesses