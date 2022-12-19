New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work.

Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap.

“This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us to build and deliver, because we know how to do outreach and we know how to build these types of savings accounts,” Virginia 529 CEO Mary Morris said Monday, December 19.

Part of the new programs is to boost retirement savings access.

“It looks like about 240 employers in the Charlottesville region will fit the criteria that don’t offer a retirement option and have 25 or more employees,” Morris said. “That’ll affect about 14,000 employees in the Charlottesville area potentially can take advantage of this.”

Morris says the program is for employers and employees.

“They’ll also be able to help shape what this program looks like. If they find any pain points, or if we’re not getting it right, that can help tell us what will be most effective for an employer,” she said.

