Increasing clouds and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Westerly breezes will keep temperatures at seasonal levels the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing system to our west. While its current track will keep our region on the warmer side, rain, freezing rain, and some snow will be possible Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Rain, & freezing rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Rain & snow, High: upper 40s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 20s...Low: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

