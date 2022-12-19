Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige.

CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the victim or his current condition.

RELATED: Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area

Paige is wanted for a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of 14th Street NW on the morning of December 18, 2022. — Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) December 19, 2022

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.