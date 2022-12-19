Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige.
CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
Authorities have yet to provide details on the victim or his current condition.
