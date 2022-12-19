Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Anthony Paige. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.(CPD)
By NBC29
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige.

CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the victim or his current condition.

RELATED: Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area

