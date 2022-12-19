Charlottesville pediatrician urges families to order free COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from the Postal Service again.

CovidTests.gov is back up and running after being out of use for around three months. This allows households to order four more free at-home tests, which some say is just in time for all of the family get-togethers ahead.

“With the significant flu season, we’re having and COVID cases starting to tick up, it’s a great way to help be sure that you are not bringing anything but yourself to your holiday party,” Doctor Paige Perriello said.

Dr. Perriello is with Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville. She says little ones are experiencing the worst of these illnesses.

“As anybody who has kids know, the school absences have been incredible,” the pediatrician said.

Perriello expects cases to keep climbing and says you and your children will want more kits at home, especially before returning to school.

“If you hand most kids a COVID swab, they know exactly what to do down to pretty young ages,” she said.

To order your tests, go to CovidTests.gov and click “Order Free At-Home Tests” or Call 1-800-232-0233.

