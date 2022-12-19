Advertise With Us
Bundle up !

Watching a late week storm
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work week is getting off to a cold start...We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Westerly wind will increase, making temperatures feel a little colder. Seasonal and dry conditions can be expected through mid-week. Meanwhile, a developing system out west will spread clouds into the region Wednesday. Rain and freezing can be expected Thursday, with rain and snow Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Rain & freezing rain, High: low 40s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Rain & snow, High: upper 40s...Low: upper teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 20s...Low: low teens

Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

