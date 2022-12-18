Techlink offers a new way for reaching students, promoting businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tech Talent Retention Initiative has been underway since September. It works to retain college graduates through launching their careers in the central Virginia region.

“There is a student approach, which is trying to increase awareness for the students and let them know that this is available to them, and also a lot more information about the region and what it has to offer as well as the companies that are here,” Techlink Director Mary Kay Campbell said.

This two-prong approach has a student aspect and a business outreach aspect.

“We’re reaching out to businesses directly through our economic development partners and through career fairs,” Campbell said. “Trying to find out what positions they have available and make them very visible for the students so that they can apply for them.”

Program leaders are learning along the way.

“I thought that this generation was going to be very much into social media and texting, and what the students have revealed to us is that email is huge,” Campbell said. “We’re doing a lot of efforts to reach out to students via email, but from the business perspective, the other thing that we’ve learned is that handshake is key.”

The Techlink team says Handshake - a website that helps students finds jobs and internships - is mostly geared towards college students and businesses to get on it.

The team now also has a newsletter.

“We have a 78% open rate, which means that the students who are signing up for this newsletter are very interested in finding out this information,” Campbell said.

Economic Development Ambassador Mahdi Alidina, a second-year UVA student, is working with the initiative and says outreach plays a large role.

“Each week we go and pick one to three jobs where we highlight that we believe it’s so very good for the students who apply to, and we also highlight a specific county in our region,” Alidina said.

Funding for this initiative comes from GO (Growth and Opportunity) Virginia’s $307,800 grant. The team says the grant includes GCC and PVCC, so they are looking for more students.

“UVA brings a lot of good students and I know these companies want them, so we just want to make that known and just give them the opportunity to apply,” Alidina said.

