Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Techlink offers a new way for reaching students, promoting businesses

Techlink ambassador team
Techlink ambassador team(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tech Talent Retention Initiative has been underway since September. It works to retain college graduates through launching their careers in the central Virginia region.

“There is a student approach, which is trying to increase awareness for the students and let them know that this is available to them, and also a lot more information about the region and what it has to offer as well as the companies that are here,” Techlink Director Mary Kay Campbell said.

This two-prong approach has a student aspect and a business outreach aspect.

“We’re reaching out to businesses directly through our economic development partners and through career fairs,” Campbell said. “Trying to find out what positions they have available and make them very visible for the students so that they can apply for them.”

Program leaders are learning along the way.

“I thought that this generation was going to be very much into social media and texting, and what the students have revealed to us is that email is huge,” Campbell said. “We’re doing a lot of efforts to reach out to students via email, but from the business perspective, the other thing that we’ve learned is that handshake is key.”

The Techlink team says Handshake - a website that helps students finds jobs and internships - is mostly geared towards college students and businesses to get on it.

The team now also has a newsletter.

“We have a 78% open rate, which means that the students who are signing up for this newsletter are very interested in finding out this information,” Campbell said.

Economic Development Ambassador Mahdi Alidina, a second-year UVA student, is working with the initiative and says outreach plays a large role.

“Each week we go and pick one to three jobs where we highlight that we believe it’s so very good for the students who apply to, and we also highlight a specific county in our region,” Alidina said.

Funding for this initiative comes from GO (Growth and Opportunity) Virginia’s $307,800 grant. The team says the grant includes GCC and PVCC, so they are looking for more students.

“UVA brings a lot of good students and I know these companies want them, so we just want to make that known and just give them the opportunity to apply,” Alidina said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners

Latest News

Welcome Santa Parade
Lake Monticello holds annual Welcome Santa Parade
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
Second Street Gallery provided families with all the supplies they needed to personalize...
Second Street Gallery hosts Family Studio Day
Santa Run
Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event