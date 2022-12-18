Advertise With Us
Second Street Gallery hosts Family Studio Day

By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Second Street Gallery provided families with all the supplies they needed to personalize holiday cards, gift bags and gift wrap for their loved ones through a family studio day event.

Stephen Haske with Second Street Gallery says this event helps get the Charlottesville community in the holiday spirit.

Around Christmas time it’s especially important, especially if you’re going to make handmade things that are just from the heart, which is what this city needs,” Haske said. “We have a lot of kids making cards specifically to grandma or a teacher or other other important people in their lives”

The gallery hosts family studio day once a month, and Haske says that with each event, interest from the community has grown.

“A lot of grassroots just worked out this how we expand what we do, and it’s free so there’s a lot of great opportunities for families to come in and have fun,” Haske said.

The next family studio day will be January 21, 2023.

