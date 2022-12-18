Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.

Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m.

In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age, the fire went from the first floor to the attic and took about an hour to contain.

Staunton Fire said both occupants of the house escaped on their own and were taken to Augusta Health for smoke inhalation.

They said the male was later taken to the Medical College of Virginia at VCU for further treatment.

Staunton Fire said there are no other injuries reported.

Crews returned to the home Sunday afternoon after neighbors and the owner had concerns of smoldering, or a slow burn, in the attic.

Crews remained on the scene for two hours for an extensive overhaul.

The Staunton Fire Marshall’s office determined the fire was accidental.

They said there is no damage estimate at this time due to the age of the home, stating it was built around 1894.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.