Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

Officials respond to overnight house fire in Staunton.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital.

Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m.

In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age, the fire went from the first floor to the attic and took about an hour to contain.

Staunton Fire said both occupants of the house escaped on their own and were taken to Augusta Health for smoke inhalation.

They said the male was later taken to the Medical College of Virginia at VCU for further treatment.

Staunton Fire said there are no other injuries reported.

Crews returned to the home Sunday afternoon after neighbors and the owner had concerns of smoldering, or a slow burn, in the attic.

Crews remained on the scene for two hours for an extensive overhaul.

The Staunton Fire Marshall’s office determined the fire was accidental.

They said there is no damage estimate at this time due to the age of the home, stating it was built around 1894.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
(FILE)
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

Latest News

Darby Road.
One arrested in death of woman found after fire
Holiday parade in Lake Monticello
Lake Monticello holds annual Welcome Santa Parade
100 block of 14th Street NW
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area
UVA Grounds (FILE)
Techlink offers a new way for reaching students, promoting businesses