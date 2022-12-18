Advertise With Us
Lake Monticello holds annual Welcome Santa Parade

Welcome Santa Parade
Welcome Santa Parade(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Families and neighbors gathered Sunday, December 18, for the annual Welcome Santa Parade at Lake Monticello.

First responders and people driving vintage cars joined Santa Claus for the holiday event.

“We want to give back to the community because they support us so well. The kids like it - the big kids the little kids - everyone seems to enjoy it,” Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire Vice President John Lye said.

