Colder Conditions Ahead with Late Week Rain and Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder and drier conditions persist through the middle of the week, with temperatures below average. Keeping an eye on a late week system that will bring rain and snow.

Tonight: Cold and calm. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Sunny with temperatures below average. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday: First day of winter is mostly sunny. High’s in the mid 40′s.

Thursday: Cloudy with cold rain. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Friday: Rain and snow. High’s in the low 40′s.

Christmas Eve: Much colder day on tap. High’s in the upper 20′s.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30′s.

