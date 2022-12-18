Cold Start to Week and Late Week Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday will be a chilly and breezy day. Temperatures will be cooler than average and remain that way for the week. Will be keeping an eye on a low pressure system bringing rain and possibly snow Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 20′s

Sunday: Chilly and breezy. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday: First day of winter, mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Thursday: Rain showers. Highs in the low 40′s.

Friday: Rain that could become snow. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny but cold as arctic air moves in. Highs in the upper 20′s.

