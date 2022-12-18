Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Cold Start to Week and Late Week Storm

By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday will be a chilly and breezy day. Temperatures will be cooler than average and remain that way for the week. Will be keeping an eye on a low pressure system bringing rain and possibly snow Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 20′s

Sunday: Chilly and breezy. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 40′s. Lows in the 20′s.

Wednesday: First day of winter, mostly sunny. Highs in the 40′s.

Thursday: Rain showers. Highs in the low 40′s.

Friday: Rain that could become snow. Highs around 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny but cold as arctic air moves in. Highs in the upper 20′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Crews used tarps to cover the area as A.P. Hill's remains were uncovered.
Chaos ensues as crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6pm
NBC29 Weather 6pm
Blustery Weekend and Watching Late Week Storm
Trending Colder
Brisk Weekend and Tracking Late Week Storm
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM