Charlottesville police investigating shooting in 14th St. area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of the UVA Corner.

CPD announced early Sunday, December 18, that officers were called out to 14th Street NW around 2:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

The department says there will be an increased police presence in the area as officers conduct their investigation.

Police say no other details are being released at this time.

