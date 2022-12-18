Brisk Breeze and Watching Late Week Rain and Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blustery winds today and Monday. Temperatures a little cooler than average for this time of year. Watching the progress of a late week storm system and arctic cold front!

Sunday: Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the chilly 30s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 40s over central Virginia.

Sunday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Brisk and cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the cool 40s. Lows in the 20s Tuesday night. Lower 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Morning wintry mix for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley before going over to a cold rainfall. Mainly rain over central Virginia. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday: An arctic cold front arrives with rain to snow showers. The areas most favored for some accumulation will be over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Little to no accumulation for central Virginia. Keep checking back for updates. Any change in timing rain to snow would alter the snow amount forecast. Temperatures dropping from the lower 40s to the 30s and 20s.

Friday night: Clear and frigid. Lows in the 10s.

Saturday: Sunshine and much colder. Highs in the 20s.

