The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial celebrates Wreathes Across America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial hosted a Christmas gathering as part of the nationwide Wreathes Across America event to honor the fallen and tell their stories.

“It’s all about honoring these 28 fallen and all the folks in America that have served our country and keep us free, but it’s about remembering them,” Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation President Bruce Eades said.

Eades says he was 18 years old when he was sent to Vietnam in 1966.

“The Charlottesville draft board would send you a letter and they give you 30 days to clear up your fares and report to Richmond to be inducted,” Eades said.

Peggy Wharam comes to every event the memorial foundation holds to honor her brother, Champ Jackson Lawson Jr.

“When he joined the military, we didn’t think that this would be a good way to he wanted to do, that he would be good at it. We were shocked when we went to Vietnam, and of course we were just devastated when he was killed,” Wharam said.

Lawson had gotten married and had a son right before being drafted. He died at the age of 18 on November 4th, 1965

“A guy that worked at our post office came and knocked on our door and my dad had just gotten out of the hospital, and it was late at night. They had a telegram, said he was missing in action, so at first, we didn’t know what didn’t happen, and then the next day they came up with the car, knock on the door, had another telegram saying that he had died,” Wharam said.

Lawson was the first person from Albemarle County to die serving in the Vietnam War.

“Remember what their life could be like, say their names and think about what their life could be like because they have so much potential,” Eades said.

