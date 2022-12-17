Advertise With Us
VSP seeking tips in assault and hit-&-run incident in Augusta County

The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model
The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model(WVIR)
By WVIR Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating a suspect vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night, Dec. 16.

According to the victim, the incident occurred at approximately 7 p.m. when he was driving east on Tinkling Spring Rd.

The suspect vehicle, identified as a Dodge pickup truck, began flashing its high beams while behind the victim, then crossed the double, solid center line, passed the victim’s Toyota Highlander and stopped in front of it. The male driver of the Dodge pickup got out of his truck and began cursing loudly as he approached the Highlander. The Dodge’s driver then opened the driver’s side door of the Highlander and began punching its driver in the face, until the victim was able to get the door closed. The driver of the pickup returned to his truck, intentionally backed into the Highlander and then sped away southbound on Route 340.

The driver of the Highlander was treated for minor injuries. The front of the Highlander was damaged from impact with the truck.

The Dodge pickup is either gold or a light brown color and possibly an older 1500 model - a photo is attached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

