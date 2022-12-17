Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 73, Charlottesville 61
Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 42
Charlottesville 50, Albemarle 34
Fluvanna County 54, Orange County 37
Louisa County 75, Goochland County 17
