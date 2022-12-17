Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 73, Charlottesville 61

Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 42

Charlottesville 50, Albemarle 34

Fluvanna County 54, Orange County 37

Louisa County 75, Goochland County 17

