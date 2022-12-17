Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights, Dec. 16th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 73, Charlottesville 61

Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 42

Charlottesville 50, Albemarle 34

Fluvanna County 54, Orange County 37

Louisa County 75, Goochland County 17

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Greene Humane Society
Animal shelter trying to stay open after losing nonprofit status, bookkeeping error
The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic...
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
(FILE)
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia
Will Donnelly teaching at Crozet Elementary School
Crozet Elementary teacher doubles as a rapper, inspiring students and listeners
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes
Sam Brunelle hosts a new podcast interviewing her fellow student-athletes

Latest News

No. 2 Virginia hosts No. 5 Houston in Saturday showdown
Sylvie Jackson
Louisa’s Sylvie Jackson thriving in senior season start
Louisa’s Sylvie Jackson thriving in senior season start
UVa basketball.
Virginia moves up to No. 2 in AP Top 25