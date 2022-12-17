Chilly and Breezy Weekend. Arctic Blast Later Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chilly and breezy weekend ahead. Saturday morning sunshine will give way to some afternoon cloudiness and breezy conditions, as a dry, cold front works across the region. Coler Sunday with more sunshine, still breezy, but highs only in the low 40s across Central Virginia and upper 30s in the Shenandoah Valley.

A chilly and dry stretch of days through next Wednesday. Watching the late week, as an Arctic blast moves east and potential storminess develops, that could bring some rain to snow to the region. Something to closely watch, leading up to Christmas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold. Lows 20s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, breezy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Winter Solstice Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Cloudy, cold rain, may mix with and change to snow. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows 20s.

Friday: Watching - Snow, breezy and colder. Highs upper 20s to low 30s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.