Blustery Weekend and Watching Late Week Storm

Trending Colder
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk breeze this weekend. Along with cooler than average temperatures. Watching for a possible rain to snow system next Thursday into Friday. Arctic air arrives Christmas weekend!

Saturday: Partly sunny. Blustery west winds. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Blustery winds. Highs mid 30s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 40s across central Virginia. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Thursday: Rain showers arrive. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Friday: Rain showers may end as snow showers. Depending on how fast the colder air arrives. Highs mid 30s.

High temperatures look to remain below freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Conditions also look dry at this time.

