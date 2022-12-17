Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosts annual Santa Run event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 17, Albemarle County Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Santa Run.

Firefighters drove through neighborhoods with Santa Claus on the 100-foot-tall aerial apparatus tower.

Kids could not meet with Santa up close due to health safety concerns, but they could still watch the spectacle and hear the Christmas music playing down each street.

“My favorite part today is celebrating the holiday and being with friends and getting out to community and meeting new people,” ACFR Captain Zach Matthews said.

The event helps foster the relationship between the community and first responders.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.