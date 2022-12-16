Advertise With Us
Watch for icy spots

Sunny and breezy
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for a few icy spots this morning. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Temperatures will warm to above normal levels. Sunshine will be on tap this weekend with temperatures in the 40s. Next week will feature colder temperatures, and the potential for rain and snow by the end of next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Rain & snow, High: mid 30s...Low: mid 20s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

